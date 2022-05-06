Stamkos has one assist over the first two games of the Lightning's Round 1 playoff series against the Maple Leafs.
It came on the power play. Stamkos and the Bolts' top line have been outplayed 5-on-5 by the Leafs top line, but the series is knotted 1-1 heading back to Tampa Bay on Friday night. With last change, the Bolts will be able to get Stamkos and line mate Nikita Kucherov into a favorable match-up and he could take off offensively over the next two games. The Bolts will need that to happen to take the next step in their quest for a 'three-peat.'
