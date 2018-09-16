Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Feels great as camp opens

Stamkos came into camp stronger than he has in several years, reports the Tampa Times.

"I feel good, and that's all you can ask for," Stamkos said. "I feel confident in the way I was able to train and how the body reacted... I didn't have to worry about rehabbing anything or taking it easy on certain things. So I'm excited to feel pretty normal heading into a training camp." Over the last few years, Stamkos has struggled through a serious knee injury, blood clot and busted leg each offseason. But a pain-free summer should mean another point-per-game (or more) season for the 28-year-old pivot. Draft him with confidence.