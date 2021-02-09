Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Stamkos tallied in the dying seconds of the third period to confirm the Lightning's win. The stat-padding tally gave the 31-year-old forward five goals, 11 points, 33 shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 games this season. As long as he's healthy, Stamkos should have little to no trouble living up to his top-line status.
