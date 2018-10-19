Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Finally brushes twine
Stamkos scored his first goal of the season Thursday, contributing to a 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.
You'd have to dig into the NHL archives and pull up the March 3, 2018 game logs to see the last time Stamkos found the back of the net in a regular-season contest. Tampa's 2008 first overall draft pick also had a single assist counting as his lone point through four games heading into Thursday's action, so it's good to see the elite pivot finally break through. Stammer will look to keep it going against the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday.
