Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Finds scoresheet in loss
Stamkos recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.
Stamkos picked up his 28th assist of the season on Ryan McDonagh's goal late in the second period. That would be it for Tampa Bay in this one. With five points over his last three games, Stamkos is up to 52 points on the year, third highest on his team.
