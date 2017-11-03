Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Stamkos was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct Friday.

Stamkos has avoided a suspension, which surely comes as a relief for the Lightning. He's already got 24 points this season, and is vital to his team, and to fantasy lineups everywhere.

