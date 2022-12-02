Stamkos picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

It was a big one. Stamkos became the first player in Lightning history to hit 1,000 points and just the 95th player in NHL history to achieve the milestone. Only 48 players have done it with just one team. He also joins Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, Evgeni Malkin, Anze Kopitar, Eric Staal, Nicklas Backstrom and Patrice Bergeron as the ninth active player to get 1,000 points. Stamkos is on a nine-game, 15-point scoring streak (six goals, nine assists), and his 28 points in 22 games put him on pace for his second straight 100-plus point season. Like the finest of wines, Stammer just keeps getting better with age.