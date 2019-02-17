Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Five-game, 10-point streak

Stamkos set up to goals in a 3-0 win over Montreal on Saturday night.

His streak stands at five games and 10 points (four goals, six points). Stamkos is one of three Tampa Bay scorers in the league's top-eight in points. And he's going to flirt with a possible 100-point season. You know exactly what to do.

