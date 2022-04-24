Stamkos had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.

His goal was a patented one-timer from below the left face-off circle to push the score to 4-2 in the second period. Stamkos has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his last five games. he became the Bolts' all-time scoring leader Thursday night and every point adds to the record. Stamkos now has 959 points (474 goals, 485 assists) in 918 games. And his 93 this season is his fourth-highest total of his career.