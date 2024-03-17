Stamkos had two goals and two assists in a 5-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

The points extended Stammer's scoring streak to five games and nine points (three goals, six assists). He also has game-winning goals in his last two contests. Stamkos opened the scoring 20 seconds into the game when his pass intended for Brandon Hagel on a 2-on-1 hit the skate of the Florida defender and deflected into the net. His second goal came in the second period on a two-man advantage. Stamkos has 27 goals, 60 points and 197 shots in 64 games this season.