Stamkos had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 victory over Montreal on Thursday.

His first was wicked one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle on a cross-ice feed, and his second went into an empty net. His goal streak stands at four games and six points, and it includes five goals. With the goals, Stamkos continues to climb the all-time goals list. He has vaulted over Michel Goulet, who played for the Nordiques and Blackhawks, and is now tied with Ron Francis for 30th all time with 549. It took Francis 1,731 games to get to that total, while Stamkos has achieved it in just 1,076.