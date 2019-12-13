Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game goal-scoring streak
Stamkos scored twice, including the game winner, in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Boston.
Stammer is riding a four-game goal streak that includes six snipes and one assist. That's pushed his point tally to 29 in 27 games. Stamkos remains one of the NHL's best snipers and he flashed that Thursday night. Enjoy this sweet streak.
