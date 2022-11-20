Stamkos scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Predators on Saturday.

Stamkos scored on a slap shot from the high slot on the power play in overtime to seal the win. The goal extended his scoring streak to four games and seven points (three goals, four assists). He has a goal in three consecutive games. Stamkos now has 10 goals and 10 assists in 18 games this season. Six of those goals have come with the man advantage.