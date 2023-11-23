Stamkos scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday.

It was Stamkos being Stamkos -- he was parked in the left circle on the power play, and Nikita Kucherov delivered a perfect cross-ice pass that he one-timed past Connor Hellebuyck on the power play. The goal stretched Stammer's point streak to four games (three goals, three assists), and his goal streak to three games (three snipes). He has fired 13 shots in those three games. At 33, Stamkos shows no sign of slowing down. He has 21 points, including eight goals, in 18 games this season.