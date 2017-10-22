Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-point game extends season-long streak

Stamkos extended his season-long scoring streak to nine games and 18 points with one goal and three assists in Saturday's 7-1 pounding of the Penguins.

The goal was just his third, but who cares -- Stammer is full on beast mode this season. He sits on top of the NHL scoring board and is on pace for an unattainable 164 points. That won't happen, but he could finish around 90 points ... if he can stay healthy.