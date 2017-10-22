Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-point game extends season-long streak
Stamkos extended his season-long scoring streak to nine games and 18 points with one goal and three assists in Saturday's 7-1 pounding of the Penguins.
The goal was just his third, but who cares -- Stammer is full on beast mode this season. He sits on top of the NHL scoring board and is on pace for an unattainable 164 points. That won't happen, but he could finish around 90 points ... if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Point streak now at eight games and 13 points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Extends point streak to seven with three-point effort•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects two more helpers•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Becoming Mr. Playmaker with five-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two more helpers on game sheet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...