Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fourteen points in last nine games
Stamkos picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over Arizona.
It's his third straight, multi-point game -- Stamkos has seven points, including five assists, in that span. And he has scored in eight of nine games (four goals, 10 assists). The Bolts are surging and Stamkos is a huge part of that.
