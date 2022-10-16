Stamkos scored a power-play goal in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. He also picked up an assist.

It was his fourth goal in three games and pushed his goal-scoring streak to three games (four goals, one assist). Stamkos put the Bolts up 1-0 at 4:10 of the first period, wiring a one-timer off a nice feed from Victor Hedman from just above the left face-off circle. He then helped set up Brayden Point on the Bolts' only other goal. Stamkos has 16 shots in three games and looks just as sharp as he did in 2021-22 when he set a career mark in points with 106.