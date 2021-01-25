Stamkos and the Lightning have had Tuesday's matchup with the Hurricanes postponed until Feb. 22.

At this time, the two clubs are still scheduled to square off Thursday, which will be the first game since Jan. 18 for the Hurricanes. It's been a strong start to the season for Stamkos, as he has registered two goals and four helpers in four outings and will look to pick up where he left off Thursday.