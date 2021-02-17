Stamkos and Tampa Bay's game against the Stars on Thursday has been postponed due to power issues in the Dallas area.
Stamkos will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Dallas for his next opportunity to build on the eight goals and 15 points he's amassed through 12 games this campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playing Monday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Still dealing with injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Returns from protocol•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Remains in protocol•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In COVID-19 protocol•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sitting out Thursday•