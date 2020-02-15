Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gearing up Saturday
Stamkos (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Originally a game-time call after missing the last three games, Stamkos will return to the top line in the Eastern Conference clash. Stamkos is having another excellent season with 26 goals and 59 points through 52 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.