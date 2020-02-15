Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gearing up Saturday

Stamkos (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Originally a game-time call after missing the last three games, Stamkos will return to the top line in the Eastern Conference clash. Stamkos is having another excellent season with 26 goals and 59 points through 52 contests.

