Stamkos scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 6 on Saturday. Toronto clinched the series 4-2.

Stammer ripped home a rebound from the bottom of the left circle early in the third period. He finished the playoffs with two goals and two assists in six games after finishing the regular season with 84 points in 81 games. It was the first time the Lightning were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round since 2018-19.