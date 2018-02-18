Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Getting points but power-play production slows
Stamkos scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
It came on the power play. Stammer has 14 power-play goals, which are the most since his 2010-11 season and good enough for second overall in the NHL. But he has only two power-play markers in 2018. That should pick up again as the season winds down. Stamkos remains near the top of the league in overall scoring with 68 points in 59 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies two goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ten points in last nine games•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On pace for fourth 90-point season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Struggling in scoring funk•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point effort in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...