Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Getting points but power-play production slows

Stamkos scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

It came on the power play. Stammer has 14 power-play goals, which are the most since his 2010-11 season and good enough for second overall in the NHL. But he has only two power-play markers in 2018. That should pick up again as the season winds down. Stamkos remains near the top of the league in overall scoring with 68 points in 59 games.