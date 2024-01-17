Stamkos will not be traded at the deadline, reports The Athletic.

Stamkos is currently in the last year of this current contract, and he was frustrated before the start of the season that no extension had been offered. But Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made it clear then that talks would resume this coming offseason once he had a chance to evaluate the entire roster. BriseBois still envisions Stamkos, who turns 34 in February, on the team beyond this season. Right now, the Bolts are fighting for a playoff spot, but Stamkos continues to prosper offensively and deliver strong fantasy value. He has 41 points, including 18 goals, in 41 games. Twenty-four of his points have come on the power play, and he continues to shoot a lot (250 projected shots).