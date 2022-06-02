Stamkos logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Stamkos tied the game 1-1 with a one-timer in the first period before assisting on Ondrej Palat's goal in the second. The 32-year-old forward now has five goals and five assists through 12 playoff contests.
