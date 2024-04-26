Stamkos scored a goal on two shots and added six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Lightning's first-round series.

The 34-year-old has done his best to keep Tampa Bay afloat, finding the back of the net in three straight games to begin the playoffs, but his team still faces the prospect of getting swept after losing all three contests. Stamkos also has a couple career milestones in his sights -- he needs two more playoff goals for 50 in his career, and one more playoff point for 100 -- and he might need to reach both marks Saturday if the Lightning are going to stay alive.