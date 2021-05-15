Stamkos (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to Tampa Bay's lineup for Sunday's Game 1 versus Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing since May 4, so he shouldn't have any limitations Sunday. The 31-year-old forward has racked up 17 goals and 34 points through 38 contests this campaign.