Stamkos (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Vancouver, according to NHL.com.

Stamkos was back on the ice for Monday's practice after he sat out Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Seattle. He centered the third line during Monday's session, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he averaged his usual top-six minutes and logged time on the top power-play unit. Stamkos has amassed 10 goals, 26 points, 78 shots on net and 20 hits over 26 games this season.