According to general manager Julien BriseBois, although Stamkos (lower body) remains out indefinitely, a return at some point during the playoffs has not been ruled out, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports.

Due to the NHL's new injury update policy, the Lightning haven't released any details regarding the specific nature of Stamkos' injury or how his rehab is progressing, but it's at least somewhat encouraging to hear he has yet to be ruled out of the playoffs entirely. Nonetheless, his return certainly doesn't sound imminent. Tampa Bay will take on either the Flyers or Islanders in the Eastern Conference finals, which could begin as early as this weekend.