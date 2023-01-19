Stamkos recorded a hat trick on six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Stamkos opened the scoring at 4:40 of the first period with his 500th career goal. Ten minutes later, he struck again, and an empty-netter sealed his hat trick. The 32-year-old is this on the active goals list in the NHL, amassing 502 through 965 outings. For the season, he's up to 21 tallies, 52 points, 151 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 43 appearances. He's on a six-game point streak consisting of four goals and six assists.