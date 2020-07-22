Stamkos was absent from Wednesday's practice session, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos was also a non-participant in Monday's intra-squad scrimmage as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body issue, though he did skate with the non-practice group. The team will look to Alex Killorn to jump up to the top line and could opt to move Stamkos to the No. 2 group if Killorn fits in well with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.