Stamkos was absent from Wednesday's practice session, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos was also a non-participant in Monday's intra-squad scrimmage as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body issue, though he did skate with the non-practice group. The team will look to Alex Killorn to jump up to the top line and could opt to move Stamkos to the No. 2 group if Killorn fits in well with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Full participant in practice•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Practices with power-play group•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Skates Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Set to return to action•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nearly healthy again•