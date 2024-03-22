Stamkos logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos helped out on the first of Brayden Point's two goals in the game. The 34-year-old Stamkos is riding a seven-game point streak with three goals and nine assists in that span. He has a power-play point in five straight contests as well. For the season, he's up to 63 points (33 on the power play), 199 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 66 appearances.