Stamkos posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Stamkos had the secondary helper on Ondrej Palat's opening tally. The 31-year-old Stamkos has collected eight of his 20 points this year on the power play. He's added 47 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 18 contests. He's been better than a point-per-game pace since 2016-17, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to sit Stamkos when he's playing.