Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hit with $5,000 fine
Stamkos was fined $5,000 for tripping Morgan Rielly in Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs.
Stamkos makes $8.5 million per season, so this amounts to a slap on the wrist from the NHL's Department of Player Safety -- even though the fine itself was the maximum allowed under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Of course, the good news for fantasy owners is that Stamkos won't be suspended for his actions. The stud pivot has fashioned 27 goals and 58 assists, and he's managed to play in every game so far.
