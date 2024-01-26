Stamkos had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. He fired six shots.

The assist came first -- he set up Nikita Kucherov on a one-timer. And it marked a milestone. It was Stamkos' 1,100th NHL point. He then scored the game winner on the power play. The winger, who turns 34 in February, really isn't showing signs of slowing down. Stamkos has 20 goals and 45 points in 46 games this season, and he's on pace for 35 goals. If he gets there, it would be the eighth time he will have hit that mark. And with 141 shots already, Stamkos is pacing toward his busiest shooting season since 2014-15 (268).