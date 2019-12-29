Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hits 800-point mark
Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Canadiens.
Stammer hit the 800-point mark Saturday and he did it in 779 games. He's off his 98-point pace from last season and his 13.3 shooting percentage is well under his 16.8 career average. Stamkos could see an uptick in scoring over the second half and that makes him an attractive trade target, especially since the Bolts have played fewer games than most of the team's closest opponents.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game goal-scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Plays shark killer•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making return Friday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.