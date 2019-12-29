Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hits 800-point mark

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Stammer hit the 800-point mark Saturday and he did it in 779 games. He's off his 98-point pace from last season and his 13.3 shooting percentage is well under his 16.8 career average. Stamkos could see an uptick in scoring over the second half and that makes him an attractive trade target, especially since the Bolts have played fewer games than most of the team's closest opponents.