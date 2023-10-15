Stamkos scored twice and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is off to a hot start with two goals and two assists in two games. Both assists have come on the power play. Stamkos came into 2023-24 disappointed that the Lightning haven't done more to get him inked to a contract extension, but you'd never know it from his play. Stammer remains an elite fantasy play.