Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hot streak continues

Stamkos notched two power-play goals and an assist over 15:22 of ice time in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Stars.

Stamkos continues to scorch the net, notching four goals and seven points over his last three games. The star pivot owns 69 points -- 32 goals and 37 assists -- in his 58 appearances this season, putting him on a pace to challenge the 100-point mark for the first time since he racked up 97 all the way back in 2011-12.