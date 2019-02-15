Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hot streak continues
Stamkos notched two power-play goals and an assist over 15:22 of ice time in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Stars.
Stamkos continues to scorch the net, notching four goals and seven points over his last three games. The star pivot owns 69 points -- 32 goals and 37 assists -- in his 58 appearances this season, putting him on a pace to challenge the 100-point mark for the first time since he racked up 97 all the way back in 2011-12.
