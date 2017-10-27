Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hotter than the sun this season

Stamkos netted his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over Detroit. The goal came on the power play.

Stamkos' performance is other-worldly at this point -- the guy has 21 points in just 11 games. This production does more than justify that gigantic contract that kicks in this season.

