Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Huge night in OT win
Stamkos scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
He's catching fire with the playoffs looming, and Stamkos now has three goals and six points over the last four games. He recorded a career-high 41 points (24 goals, 17 helpers) with the man advantage back in 2009-2010, but the 29-year-old has a shot at topping that mark -- he now has 18 goals and 38 points on the power play this season, with eight games left on Tampa's schedule.
