Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In action Thursday
Stamkos (lower body) will return to action against the Bruins on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stamkos will suit up after a one-game stint in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the center was stuck in a rut, as he failed to score a goal in nine straight contests. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the center still managed to chip in nine helpers -- including two with the man advantage -- over that stretch. The veteran will slot into his top-line role alongside J.T. Miller and Nikita Kucherov as well as rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit.
