Stamkos (lower body) was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Stamkos was a late scratch for Thursday's loss to the Panthers due to a lower-body injury. It's unclear if his placement in the league's virus protocol was related to that absence. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old winger will need to clear protocol before returning to team activities.

