Stamkos (lower body) was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Stamkos was a late scratch for Thursday's loss to the Panthers due to a lower-body injury. It's unclear if his placement in the league's virus protocol was related to that absence. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old winger will need to clear protocol before returning to team activities.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches three points Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fills empty net•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Enjoys third multi-point effort•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game called off•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point effort Friday•