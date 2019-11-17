Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In elite company with 400th goal
Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
It was his 400th career goal. Stammer is the ninth active player to hit that major milestone and just the 98th in NHL history. The points also stretched his current scoring streak to five games and eight points (two goals, six helpers). Stamkos has been the pillar of consistency this season -- he's never gone two games without a point. And that makes him especially valuable in head-to-head formats.
