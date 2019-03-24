Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In league's top-10 scorers
Stamkos scored his 39th goal of the season in a 4-3 loss to St. Louis on Saturday night.
Stamkos is on a four-game goal streak (four goals, four assists) and has 89 points on the season. He has three 90-plus point seasons on his resume, but they were between 2009-10 and 2011-12. Stamkos has changed his game since those days and is a better two-way guy. That's ultimately more valuable to the Lightning, but it doesn't mean his offence has suffered. Stammer is still a top-10 NHL scorer.
