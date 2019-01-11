Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Inconsistent yet productive
Stamkos recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
He rounded out his stat line with a trio of shots and two PIM. Stamkos has been a feast or famine option of late, recording multiple points in seven of his past 15 games while being held off the scoresheet entirely in five of the other eight.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Connecting on power play•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Throwing big numbers on board•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores for fourth straight game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Marker in milestone game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tickles twine•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores goal, assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...