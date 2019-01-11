Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Inconsistent yet productive

Stamkos recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He rounded out his stat line with a trio of shots and two PIM. Stamkos has been a feast or famine option of late, recording multiple points in seven of his past 15 games while being held off the scoresheet entirely in five of the other eight.

