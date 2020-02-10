Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Injury details revealed

Stamkos will miss Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.

Stamkos is considered day-to-day at this time, but he'll need a quick turnaround to suit up Tuesday versus the Penguins. This will be the official end of Stamkos' 10-game point streak where he racked up nine goals and six helpers on 31 shots. Expect both Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn to enjoy increased duties in Stamkos' stead.

