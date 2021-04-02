Stamkos picked up a power-play assist Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
It's just his second point in six games; both of those points came on the power play. Stamkos hasn't put up a point at even strength since March 20. Like all snipers, he runs both hot and cool, so let's hope this apple results in a bushel.
