Stamkos scored a goal and was credited with an assist for the low-scoring Lightning, who topped the Panthers 3-2 in overtime.

Stamkos, who notched seven of the Lightning's first 11 goals this season, opened the scoring Friday with a power-play marker. The 32-year-old center also helped cap the scoring with an assist on Brayden Point's overtime winner. Stamkos, who added four shots, has scored at least one goal in each of the Lightning's five games. Including his final eight appearances last season, he has compiled 17 goals in his past 13 games.