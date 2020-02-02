Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keeps rolling with two points

Stamkos scored a goal and served up an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Stamkos opened the scoring 4:04 into the second period, and then fed Nikita Kucherov late in the third for an insurance tally. The 29-year-old's point streak is up to seven games (six goals, six assists). He's got 23 markers, 56 points and 154 shots on net through 49 contests.