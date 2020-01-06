Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keys offense in road victory
Stamkos scored a goal and an assist with two shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.
Stamkos jumped on a Carolina turnover early in the first period gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead with what proved to be the game-winner. He later set up a Brayden Point goal early in the middle frame. Stamkos has collected a point in six of his last seven games, putting up three goals and six assists in that time. The 29-year-old is producing at better than a point per game for the fourth straight year, totaling 16 goals and 39 points in 38 games.
