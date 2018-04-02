Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Leaves contest with lower-body injury
Stamkos sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's home game against the Predators. He will not return.
The Lightning captain went minus-1 with four empty shots on goal before leaving. Stamkos ranks among the elite, and that should result in a quick turnaround in terms of the team shedding more light on his injury. In the meantime, don't make any hasty fantasy moves involving one of the league's best players.
